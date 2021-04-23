Fresno motel shooting sends woman to the hospital, where she is in critical condition

One woman shot and critically wounded by another woman Friday night at the Quality Inn near Peach and McKinley avenues in Fresno, CA. The women knew each other. The Fresno Bee

A woman was in critical condition at a local hospital and another woman was arrested following a shooting Friday evening at a motel in east-central Fresno.

According to Fresno Police, the two women, who are both in their mid 30s and know each other, were arguing when one of them shot the other in the parking lot of the Quality Inn near Peach and McKinley avenues.

The victim, according to police, was struck multiple times in the mid section and transported to Fresno Community Regional Medical Center, where she is in critical condition.

The other woman tried to flee the scene but eventually was caught and arrested, police said.

Lt. Rob Beckwith said another officer just happened to be near the area and quickly responded to reports of the shooting. The officer helped police maintain a location of the fleeing suspect before she was eventually stopped and arrested.

Beckwith said the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident and that no one else was involved.

Police said the extent of the relationship between the two women was not immediately known.