Two men ambushed in Fresno shooting after suspects fire numerous rounds into vehicle

Two men were shot in a central Fresno neighborhood on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. agalaviz@fresnobee.com

Two men were ambushed in a shooting Tuesday evening in central Fresno, police said.

The shooting happened at around 7:39 p.m., in the 300 block of East Fedora Avenue, near North Palm Avenue when police received an 18-round Shotspotter activation.

Fresno Police Lt. Israel Reyes said they received at least 21 calls from residents that two victims in the corner block of East Fedora. Officers arrived and found a 30-year-old man and 26-year-old man.

Reyes said the two victims pulled up to the residence on East Fedora and were getting out of the vehicle when two suspects walked up and fired numerous rounds into the vehicle.

The suspects ran back east to an awaiting vehicle and drove westbound on Fedora onto Palm in an unknown direction. The vehicle is described to be a late model 4-door sedan with tinted windows.

Police don’t have suspects description.

The 30-year-old was shot multiple times throughout the body and is listed in the critical condition. The 26-year-old was shot in the lower body and on the back and is in stable condition.

The motive to the shooting is not known and it is unclear if the incident is gang related, Reyes said. He said the weapon used could be a rifle.

“We’re very lucky and fortunate that we don’t have more than two victims or couple other people that would’ve died in the incident,” Reyes said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.