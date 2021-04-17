Elderly man intentionally shot at while sitting in front of his Fresno apartment, police say

Police are investigating a shooting Saturday evening after an elderly man was shot in east-central Fresno.

The shooting happened at 7:28 p.m., in the 1200 block of North Sylmar Avenue near Peach and Olive avenues.

Fresno Police Lt. Stephen Viveros said a 75-year-old man was sitting in front of his apartment at the courtyard when multiple shots were fired. The man was struck at least once in the upper torso.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is listed in stable condition. The wound is considered non-life threatening.

Viveros said the man was the intended target. Police do not have any clothing description or where the suspect fled to.

“He was just seated in the courtyard area when shots were fired,” Viveros said. “He was definitely the intended target. This was an isolated incident and this is no random act of violence.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.