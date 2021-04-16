Crime

Man shot in face at Fresno gas station, police say. Car of suspects sought

Fresno police are searching for a car of suspects after a man was shot in the face early Friday at a gas station near North Parkway and West Olive Avenue.

Spokeman Felipe Uribe said the incident occurred about midnight as the adult male was targeted by a group in a car who fled the area. The victim was rushed to a hospital and was reported to be in stable condition.

Uribe said it was not believed to be a gang shooting.

This story will be updated.

Jim Guy
A native of Colorado, Jim Guy studied political science, Latin American politics and Spanish literature at Fresno State University, and advanced Spanish grammar in Cuernavaca, Mexico.
