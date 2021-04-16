Clovis man shot in Harlan Ranch home. What police know

Clovis police continue to investigate a shooting that took place Thursday night in the Harlan Ranch area.

Gunfire erupted about 10 p.m. near North De Wolf Avenue, according to Sgt. Scott Borsch. Police learned that there were about six people in a home when a disturbance broke out, followed by the shooting.

The victim was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center with a wound to his upper body. Borsch said it appeared to be a family disturbance. Detectives were on scene late into the night interviewing witnesses.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 559-324-2800.