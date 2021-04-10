How a dog saved a Fresno officer’s life, police say. The K-9, though, was repeatedly stabbed

Fresno Police K-9 Argo was stabbed six times on the back the left eye on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Argo underwent surgery and is expected to be OK. FRESNO POLICE DEPARTMENT

A K-9 was stabbed multiple times by an alleged violent suspect but managed to save the life of an officer, according to the Fresno Police Department.

The incident happened Saturday morning as Fresno Police tried to detain suspect Carlos Castanos after receiving call that a woman was being held against her will at the 1800 block of West Brown Avenue, according to Lt. Tim Tietjen.

Castanos, Tietjen said, had warrants out for his arrest and has a violent history.

Tietjen said as officers surrounded the residence and made contact with Castanos in front of the house, the suspect ran to the back of the house and jumped a fence.

A K-9 officer who was positioned toward the back of the house confronted Castanos and ordered him to stop, but the suspect continued to run, Tietjen said.

That’s when a K-9 named Argo chased down and grabbed Castanos’ left arm.

However, Castanos pulled out a knife and stabbed the dog six times, then moved toward officers, Tietjen said.

In addition, a pitbull attacked the police K-dog during the stabbing incident, prompting the K-9 officer to shoot the pitbull one time, according to Tietjen.

Another officer tased Castanos, which finally got the suspect to drop the knife, Tietjen said.

Argo, the police K-9, suffered wounds to his back and left eye, and had to undergo surgery. The dog, who has been with the Fresno Police for two years, is expected to survive, Tietjen said.

“The K-9 saved the officer’s life,” Tietjen said. “If the K-9 wasn’t present, that guy would’ve been able to move towards the officer and stabbed (him). They were in close proximity.”

Castanos was taken to Fresno Community Regional Medical Center for his injuries.