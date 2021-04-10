Suspect identified in the central Fresno slaying of two women. Here is what police know

The suspect in the shooting deaths of two women late Friday evening was identified a day later as a boyfriend of one of the victims, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Investigators on Saturday said they were seeking 24-year-old Deandre Foster in connection with the slayings.

The women were shot and killed in Fresno’s 24th and 25th homicides of the year. Responding officers on Friday night found one woman outside and another inside an apartment at a complex in the 3200 block of East Olive Avenue.

Multiple 911 calls came in about 11:25 p.m. Friday. One woman, said to be 50, was in the breezeway of the complex. While providing aid to her, officers became aware of another possible victim inside an adjacent apartment.

A sweep was made and the second woman — said to be 21 — was found with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman is the mother of children ages 2 and 9 months, police said Saturday.

The other woman died at the hospital. Police said the two women knew each other.

Investigators said they believe it is a domestic violence case. Foster was said to have been dating the 21-year-old victim.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on Foster’s whereabouts to contact police at 559-621-7000. He is considered armed and dangerous, authorities said.