Fatal multi-car crash along Highway 180 near Fresno after large SUV crosses median

A woman died and two others suffered major injuries from a three-vehicle crash afternoon Saturday along Highway 180 in Fresno County.

California Highway Patrol said that around 4:45 p.m., a man in a GMC Yukon was driving eastbound on Highway 180 near DeWolf Avenue when witnesses stated that his right rear tire blew out and caused the SUV to cross the center median.

The out of control Yukon, according to CHP, then collided into oncoming traffic and crashed into an Audi SUV, as well as a Ford Focus.

The woman who was driving the Audi died at the scene, CHP said.

The man in the Yukon and the man who was driving the Focus both suffered major injuries and were transported to Fresno Community Regional Medical Center, CHP added.

There were no other people or vehicles involved in the collision, according to CHP.

CHP said a preliminary investigation indicates alcohol or drugs did not appear to have played a factor in the crash.