Child grazed by bullet at Fresno birthday party, police say. Then another shooting happened

A child was grazed by a bullet at a birthday party Thursday evening in Fresno, according the Fresno Police.

Lt. Rob Beckwith said a 4-year-old girl was grazed on her back by a bullet that had ricocheted, possibly off the ground, after a man accidentally discharged a gun.

The incident happened at 6:12 p.m. near Kern Street and Collins Avenue in southwest Fresno.

The unidentified man who discharged the gun fled the scene, police said.

Downtown shooting

As officers were canvassing the area, police received a separate call of a shooting a few blocks away from the birthday party, at Tulare and A streets.

Officers found an Asian man in his mid-20s with a gunshot wound to his lower body. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and was uncooperative, Beckwith said.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.

The shootings are unrelated, Beckwith reiterated.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.