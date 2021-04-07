Armed Fresno man faces possible domestic violence charges after standoff with police

A Fresno man faces possible gun and domestic violence charges after a police negotiator talked him off a rooftop Wednesday afternoon in northeast Fresno.

Details are preliminary and the investigation is ongoing.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, gave up and climbed down a ladder near East Ashlan and North Chestnut.

Police received a call about the incident about 12:15 p.m. said Public Information Officer Felipe Uribe.

A resident at Chestnut and East Richert Avenue said the man was armed and pounding on her door. He is known to residents of the house.

Arriving officers surrounded a home in the area and a police dog recovered a firearm.

The suspect, who was then spotted on a roof, gave up after about 45 minutes of negotiation.