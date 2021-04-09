Domestic violence suspect flees Fresno police; 3 hurt in high-speed crash

A man fleeing officers after a suspected domestic violence incident collided at high speed with another car early Friday, injuring three in central Fresno. Police reported they were not in pursuit when the crash took place.

The collision scattered car parts across four traffic lanes at East Belmont and North Cedar avenues, and the driver of a red Camry, identified as Phillip Lujan, 42, faces charges of domestic violence, reckless driving, and felony evading, said Lt. Paul Cervantes.

Police initially went to the 4400 block of East Donnor Avenue about 12:42 a.m. where Lujan was leaving a home as officers drove up, without knowing that a crime had been committed, said Cervantes. A police helicopter tracked the Camry as Lujan drove to Wishon Avenue in the Tower District, where an officer tried to make a traffic stop. Lujan sped away and the officer did not pursue, police said.

Lujan headed east on Highway 180 at high speed with lights out and exited at Clovis Avenue before driving west on Belmont at a speed of 100 mph, still with lights out and still tracked by the helicopter.

At Cedar, the Camry collided with a southbound Honda Civic with a force that knocked the engine block from the second car. The Honda occupants suffered moderate injuries, but the driver needed to be extracted by firefighters. Lujan also sustained moderate injuries.

Cervantes said it was not immediately clear if Lujan was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.