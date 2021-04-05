Crime

Kingsburg man ambushed in shooting at Selma home. Police investigating

Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning at a Selma home.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the home near Selma High School around 5:15 a.m. and found a man lying on the living room floor with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center. His condition was not known as of Monday afternoon, according to the Selma Police Department.

The man, a 38-year-old resident of Kingsburg, heard a knock and was opening the front door when he was shot by an unknown suspect, Selma Police Chief Joseph Gomez said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing.

