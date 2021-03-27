Woman stabbed to death in southeast Fresno. Police say her attacker called it in

A 30-year-old woman was stabbed to death early Saturday night at an apartment complex in southeast Fresno, police said, with the apparent assailant calling in to report the attack.

The stabbing happened at 5:10 p.m. at an apartment along Lane Avenue, near Chestnut Avenue.

The woman, said to be from the Los Angeles area, was taken to the hospital where she died.

A 21-year-old man called police to say he stabbed the woman inside an apartment, Fresno Police Lt. Israel Reyes said. The man went on to claim self defense, according to police.

No further information on the suspected attacker was available.

