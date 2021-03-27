Argument between two men leads to a shooting in Fresno. The victim hobbled away

A 36-year-old man was shot in the upper body late Saturday afternoon in central Fresno, police said.

The shooting happened just before 4:30 p.m. at East Belmont and North Glenn avenues.

Witnesses told police the victim met a man in the alley between Glenn and Calaveras where they began arguing. Fresno Police Lt. Israel Reyes said the suspect pulled out a shotgun from his backpack and shot the victim in the chest.

The victim hobbled across the street and went northbound on Belmont, witnesses told police. Officers later found the man at a homeless encampment on Belmont under Highway 180.

He was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Reyes said the suspect packed away the shotgun and took off on his bicycle through the alley. He hasn’t been located.

The suspect is described to be a Hispanic man, wearing a white shirt, dark jeans and a red hat.

Reyes said investigators are not sure what the relationship is between the two, but the shooting might have been captured on surveillance video.

“It doesn’t appear they are complete strangers,” Reyes said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.