Teen arrested in Fresno street vendor’s slaying. Here’s what led police to the suspect

A teenager believed to be responsible for the shooting death of Fresno street vendor Lorenzo Perez is in Fresno County Jail, with police and city officials saluting detectives for the suspect’s arrest and the community for rallying behind the victim’s family.

DeMarcus Jaime Vega, 18, of Palmdale was taken into custody initially on outstanding warrants in the 1100 block of South Winery at an apartment complex.

Detectives were doing followup work, Chief Paco Balderrama said at a Thursday night news conference, when they “observed a vehicle and a suspect which matched the description in a recent video that they had obtained near the murder.”

The gun believed to be used in the shooting — one of multiple firearms recovered — and a vehicle sought in connection with the case were recovered, Balderrama said.

During questioning, Vega admitted to being involved in Perez’s killing, according to the chief. A possible motive and other details remained under investigation.

Perez, 45, was gunned down execution-style on Sunday in southeast Fresno, with witnesses saying it appeared his assailant was waiting for the vendor to come by. The gunman called Perez over and shot him in the head.

“Obviously this incident gained a lot of attention because it brought a lot of fear,” Balderrama said. “Why would somebody murder a street vendor in cold blood for apparently no reason? But the community has come together, they have shown they are not going to put up with this type of violence in our community.”

‘Justice’ sought for family

Perez’s family was notified of the arrest, Balderrama said.

The chief said he also had spoken to the family the day after the killing and promised the department would do everything it could to “bring them justice.” Perez was married and the father of four children.

Family of slain street vendor Lorenzo Perez is comforted by Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama on Thursday, March 25, 2021, following the arrest of a suspect in the shooting. Perez, 45, a husband and father, was shot “execution style,” police said, as he rode along his route Sunday.

“Today I had probably the proudest moment of my career here in Fresno,” said Balderrama, hired as the city’s new chief on Jan. 11, “... the ability to go in and talk to the family personally and let them know that we captured the person who killed their dad, who killed her husband.”

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer and City Council President Luis Chavez also spoke at the news conference.

Chavez represents the neighborhood where the killing took place.

Reward, funeral funds grow

The reward for information that led to the arrest of the killer had grown by Monday to $21,000, city officials said. But ultimately, according to Balderrama, it was the work of detectives that led to Vega’s arrest on the homicide charge.

It is still possible that the reward may be paid out to witnesses or other members of the public, Balderrama said.

Chavez and Councilmember Esmeralda Soria set up a GoFundMe to help with Perez’s funeral expenses. The goal of $30,000 was increased to $125,000, but as of Thursday, more than $145,000 had been raised.

