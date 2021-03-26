Suspect in fatal Fresno stabbing during stop for gas has violent past, records show

A Fresno man facing murder charges after a fatal stabbing at a convenience store earlier this week was previously sentenced to prison and sent to a state mental hospital, according to court records

Dewayne Keith Parker, 42, is accused of fatally stabbing Isaac Hendrix, 66, after Hendrix drove into the Family Express market at Fresno and B streets on Wednesday morning to get gas.

Hendrix died shortly after he was stabbed next to the pumps by the 6-foot, 3-inch, 225-pound Parker, despite efforts by police and emergency workers to save his life.

Police reported Parker ran after the attack, and was arrested about a half-mile away at Tulare and C streets.

A store worker at the market said Hendrix was a regular customer: a friendly, hard-working man. The worker, who did not want to be identified, said he believed Parker became angry after Hendrix did not give him money when Parker approached him asking for a handout.

In 2017, Parker was sent to a state mental hospital after he was arrested on charges of being armed with a concealed dirk or dagger and interfering with an officer. A trial on those charges was set aside after he was deemed mentally incompetent and sent to a state mental hospital.

After he was determined to be competent in 2019, Parker pleaded no contest to the weapons charge and was sent to Wasco State Prison. He was released in December 2020.

In 2010, Parker pleaded no contest to charges of vehicular manslaughter and corporal injury to a spouse, and was sentenced to a four-year prison term.