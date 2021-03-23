Quick thinking by Tower District residents leads to armed man’s arrest, Fresno police say

A man carrying a rifle in the Tower District was arrested Sunday, Fresno police said, after concerned residents saw him and contacted law enforcement.

Officers said they found the man and identified him as 48-year-old Marc Davis, of Fresno. He was charged with several felonies, police said, including possession of a firearm by felon or narcotic drug user. His bail amount is $300,000.

Davis apparently hid the rifle, police said, but citizens pointed out to officers where it was located. The weapon was a short barrel AR-15 and had a loaded magazine, with armor-piercing rounds, police said.

Authorities said Davis was wearing a military-style, load-bearing vest. They thanked the residents for calling in.

“Thank you to the citizens of Fresno who used initiative and sound judgment, and helped the officers take a dangerous man off the streets. The Fresno Police Department thanks you for the support and continued appreciation of the men and women that patrol our streets. Their success would not be possible without your support,” the police department wrote.