Update: Man fatally stabbed after stopping for gas near downtown Fresno. Suspect in custody

A man was fatally stabbed after stopping to get gas at a convenience store near downtown Fresno on Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. at Fresno and B streets.

Lt. Mark Hudson said the victim, a man in his 60s, had just driven up to the pumps when he encountered another man in his 40s. There was a brief confrontation, and the older man was stabbed and fell to the ground near the gas pumps. Arriving officers attempted first aid, but the man died of his injuries.

Hudson said homicide detectives are on scene, but did not immediately have much to go on to determine what caused the violent confrontation.

The suspect was apprehended after running about a half-mile south, to Tulare and A streets.

The slaying was the 22nd in the city this year.

This story will be updated.