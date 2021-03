A woman was shot and killed at an apartment in central Fresno on Tuesday morning in what police called a domestic situation.

Officers were called to the slaying near East Lamona Avenue and North 5th Street around 6:30 a.m.

Police say they have detained a male suspect.

It’s the 21st homicide in Fresno in 2021.

This story will be updated.

At Fifth and Lamona, police say a man has been detained after a woman was shot and killed in her home about 6:30 in the morning pic.twitter.com/LnxGJjLBre — jim guy (@jimguy27) March 23, 2021