Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run that killed mother in southwest Fresno

Police arrested a 30-year-old Fresno woman Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of killing a woman in a hit-and-run collision in southwest Fresno earlier in March.

Hope Marshay Whitmore will be charged with hit and run/vehicular manslaughter, police said. Her bond is $7,500.

Lavonda Anita Mosley, 55, of Fresno was killed March 5 in a hit-and-run while she was crossing the street at the intersection of Elm and Grove avenues, just north of Jensen Avenue. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family and friends gathered Monday evening at the corner where she was struck and held a vigil. Mosley’s family and friends prayed and Alicia McQueen, Mosley’s oldest daughter, spoke in front of the crowd to urge the person who killed her mother to come forward.

Mosley’s five children stood together grieving while wearing red shirts with their mother’s photo printed on them.

Also at the vigil, Capt. Joe Alvarez noted that the case was moving in a positive direction and the 2016 Kia Optima that struck Mosley had been uncovered.

Police on Tuesday said Mosley’s death was the third pedestrian fatality involving a collision in Fresno in 2021.

As of Tuesday, there have been 11 fatal collisions with 12 deaths in Fresno this year.