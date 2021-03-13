Teen girl shot at Fresno birthday party after guests unleash gunshots in the air

A teenage girl was shot during a birthday party Saturday night in east-central Fresno after confronting two guests who had been firing guns in the air, according to Fresno Police.

The 17-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to her thigh just before 9 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 4300 block of East Clay Avenue.

A friend or family member at the party transported her to Fresno Community Regional Medical Center, where the victim was in stable condition, police said.

“For whatever reasons, there was some type of disturbance or argument between two of the individuals at the party,” Lt. Israel Reyes said. “Shots were fired by one of those individuals.

“Some type of confrontation took place between our victim, another female, and two individuals who were discharging guns in the air.”

The 17-year-old immediately fell to the ground after getting shot, police said.

Reyes estimated 10 to 15 people attended the party.

The suspects fled the scene after the shooting, with one fleeing by foot while heading eastbound of Clay and south of Olive Avenue and the other taking off in a car, Reyes said.

The suspected vehicle was described as a black, four-door sedan.

Multiple shell casings were found at the scene, police said.