2 killed trying to beat train in southeast Fresno.

A driver who drove through a crossing in southeast Fresno was killed, along with a passenger in the car, late Tuesday night, police reported.

The collision took place about 10:30 p.m. on East Central Avenue and Maple Avenue, said Lt. Paul Cervantes. The two victims were men of an unknown age.

Police received a report of the crash through a 911 call. Cervantes said the driver of the compact car swerved through down crossing arms and was hit by the southbound passenger train. There were 26 passengers on the train, but none were hurt. The car was dragged an unknown distance by the train. Burlington Northern Santa Fe and police are conducting the investigation.

Central and Maple was closed for several hours after the crash.

This story will be updated.