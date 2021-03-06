Man shot and killed on Parkway Drive in Fresno. What police know

A man was shot to death after a verbal disturbance Saturday morning west of Highway 99, Fresno police reported.

The homicide took place in the parking lot of the Sierra Inn in the 900 block of North Parkway Drive, according to Lt. Tim Tietjen.

Police were alerted to multiple shots fired about 10 a.m. and found the man in the middle of the lot. He was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died from his wounds.

Several people were in the lot at the time of the shooting, Tietjen said.

No suspects were immediately identified as detectives continued to look for evidence at the scene.

