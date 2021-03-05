Woman dies after being struck in hit and run. Fresno police have a description of the car

A woman was killed while walking across the street at a southwest Fresno intersection Friday night, police said, struck by a fast-moving car that drove off in an apparent hit-and-run.

Officers received a call of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle about 7 p.m. at Elm and Grove avenues, just north of Jensen Avenue, according to Fresno Police Lt. Israel Reyes.

The woman was found in the roadway along Elm. First aid was given, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness — another driver traveling behind the other car — told officers the car was traveling north on Elm at a high rate of speed, Reyes said. The woman, the witness said, was crossing to the east side of the street when she was struck..

Initially, the witness wasn’t sure what the car had hit, Reyes said. It was only after they stopped that they saw it was a person.

The car was described as a four-door gray sedan, possibly a Kia Optima, with major front end damage.

The intersection was to remain closed throughout the night as officers continued their investigation.