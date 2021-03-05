Clovis police seize $108,000, drugs in raid on Fresno homes, Tower district apartment

Clovis police detectives seized $108,000 in cash, a large quantity of drugs, and arrested three Thursday after raiding multiple locations in Fresno, including a Tower District apartment.

Heavily armed officers launched the operation after an anonymous tip led to a two-month investigation, according to Lt. Jim Munro.

The tipster reported that the drugs were being delivered to the Fresno-Clovis area.

The department’s Special Enforcement team served four warrants, including one at an apartment complex at North Palm and East Floradora avenues.

More than eight pounds of heroin and four and one-half pounds of methamphetamine were seized, along with the cash, Munro said.

Arrested on charges of possession of narcotics for sale were Martin Eduardo Bustos Torres, 25, and Romario Torres-Gonzalez, of Fresno. Ignacio Valencia, 25, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance.