Thousands of dollars of merchandise stolen from a pair of Fresno Ulta Beauty stores

More than $5,000 of merchandise was stolen from a pair of Ulta Beauty stores in Fresno on Tuesday, according to Fresno Police.

And it happened within an hour span, police added.

Lt. Paul Cervantes said two females are wanted for grand theft after stealing at least $1,000 of product from the Ulta located near Highway 99 and Herndon, then going to the Ulta store in the River Park Shopping Center and taking off with more than $4,000 of merchandise.

Officers spotted the suspected vehicle involved in the theft and attempted to stop the women in a silver Kia, but they drove off at a high-rated speed, according to police.

Police said the suspects took off northbound on Highway 99 and were north of Avenue 20 in Madera County when a decision was made for Fresno officers and air support to stop following them.

“That doesn’t mean these individuals in this investigation are going to get away scot-free,” Cervantes said. “We still have detectives working follow up. We have good video on them.

“I’m confident we’ll get these individuals identified. We do have the license plate number and really good footage from both Ulta locations.“

Police added that the suspects tossed out “a significant amount of property that they stole” while officers chased them.

Among the items taken were perfumes, which can sometimes sell for more than $100 per bottle.

Police said the store employees confronted the women about stealing.

But the suspects simply exited the store with several items still in their possession, while employees were left to call police for assistance.

Officers had responded to a 911 call of a theft in progress at the Ulta River Park store when it was determined that the same suspects stole from the northwest Fresno Ulta location about 30 minutes prior.

Police were examining whether the suspects might also be connected with similar crimes in different cities.

“We’re always cognizant,” Cervantes said, “that these types of crimes or crime sprees can occur and may be connected to other locations or other cities.”

Police plan to release video footage that could help identify the suspects.