Road rage in Fresno: Man fires shots at driver then causes a crash with another vehicle

Fresno Police are investigating a road rage incident from Wednesday afternoon in northeast Fresno after a man shot at another driver then caused a crash with a different vehicle.

According to Fresno police Lt. Rob Beckwith, two vehicles got into a conflict around 2:30 p.m. at Friant and Shephard avenues near Woodward Park when one of the drivers fired multiple shots at the other, and struck the victim’s windshield.

The suspect drove off after the shooting, but the victim followed and called police to give information on the shooter’s vehicle.

The suspect then ran a red light upon entering the southbound left turn pocket to go eastbound on Audubon Avenue. That’s when the alleged road rage shooter was struck by another vehicle.

The man got out of the vehicle following the crash and took off running. Witnesses told officers the man still had a gun, Beckwith said.

Officers set up a perimeter and later found the 25-year-old suspect hiding in the area.

He was taken into custody, but the gun wasn’t initially found.

Officers eventually located the gun behind a sportsman warehouse.

Beckwith said there were no injuries.

The suspect was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and could face more felony charges.

Another person was in the vehicle with the suspect and detectives are talking to that person.