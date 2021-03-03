Man steals truck from girlfriend, Fresno police say. Their baby son was in the back seat

A 1-year-old boy who was in the back seat of a vehicle that was stolen in southeast Fresno, police said.

Officers received a call around 2 p.m. from a woman who claimed her truck was stolen with her baby son inside near East Kings Canyon and South Chestnut Avenue.

The woman told officers that a domestic dispute occurred between her and her boyfriend, who forcibly grabbed the keys away and took off with the boy still inside, officer Felipe Uribe said.

The boyfriend is also the father of the 1-year-old, Uribe added.

Fresno Police eventually tracked the vehicle near Chestnust and Butler avenues but the man refused to field, according to officers.

A short chase came to a sudden stop at a dead end street at South Chestnut and East Orleans avenues.

The man got out of the vehicle and jumped over a cinder block fence into a neighborhood.

An officer stayed with the toddler, who was unharmed.

Police are searching for the boyfriend.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.