Early-morning bar fight leads to gunfire, a chase, 1 dead and 2 badly hurt in Orange Cove

An early-morning argument at a bar led to gunshots outside, a police chase, one man dead and two others in critical condition as Orange Cove police continued Monday to search for others possibly involved.

Officers were called to El Bukanas in the 500 block of Park Boulevard for a disturbance at 1:17 a.m. Sunday, police said, and on their way were told shots had been fired in front of the bar and employees had locked themselves inside.

As police pulled up, a black Chevy truck was seen leaving at a high rate of speed. An officer gave chase as the truck headed east on Park, south on Fifth Street and east on Railroad Avenue toward Hill Valley Road.

At the intersection, the truck crashed into a cement barrier. One man — identified as 45-year-old Martin Chavez of Orange Cove — was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver and another passenger were taken to Community Regional Medical Center. One of those hurt, because of the severity of the injuries, had to be airlifted to CRMC.

Orange Cove Police Lt. Javier Pena said the three men may have been victims of an assault at El Bukanas. But there still was no word Monday if their injuries were solely from the crash or if any had been shot.

No information on other people involved in the altercation at the bar or outside was available.

The California Highway Patrol is handling the crash investigation, while Orange Cove police continue to look into the fight and reported gunshots.