Police looking for clues to shooting in Fresno where a man was shot twice

A man in his 30s was shot in southwest Fresno on Monday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened at South Arthur and West Hawes avenues at 3:10 p.m.

The man was struck twice in his lower body and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, Fresno police Lt. Rob Beckwith said.

Detectives are canvassing the area for surveillance cameras and locating witnesses to the shooting.

Beckwith said they don’t have a motive for the shooting and are investigating. It is not known of the suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.