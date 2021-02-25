Fresno police investigating shooting that sends man to the hospital. What officers know

A shooting in east-central Fresno on Thursday afternoon sent a man to the hospital, police said.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m., near North Receration and East Tyler avenues.

Officers believe two vehicles were involved in the shooting.

The victim was taken to the hospital in a vehicle and dropped off.

His status is unknown.

Fresno police Sgt. Jeff LaBlue said two vehicles were parked on the frontage road and the people inside were communicating and “possibly” something was exchanged before a shot was fired in the area.

Witnesses told officers they thought one of the victims was shot when he opened his door.

Both vehicles fled onto Highway 180 and headed west.

A few minutes later, police were notified of a man getting dropped off at Community Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Detectives are looking for surveillance video to see what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.