A man was killed after after the tractor he was operating overturned and crushed him Monday afternoon near Sanger.

The fatality happened just before 2:30 p.m., at East Tulare at North Newmark avenues, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Botti said.

The age or the identity of the victim was not known.

The coroner’s office is headed to the scene.

This story will be updated.