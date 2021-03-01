Man shot to death in Fresno — the city’s 15th homicide of the year

Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man dead outside an apartment complex near Willow and Kings Canyon in southeast Fresno.

Officers responded to a 911 call around 4 a.m. Monday and found the man on the ground outside the complex with a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

Life-saving efforts were given on scene, according to Lt. Robert Beckwith. The man was transported to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Police have not identified the victim, but said he appeared to be in his 30s.

He may have been shot following an argument, according to initial reports from the scene. Police also found broken glass on the ground, but don’t know if it has any significance to the shooting.

Detectives were expected to be in the area for several hours Monday morning collecting evidence.

This is the 15th homicide in Fresno so far this year.

A 43-year-old man was killed in a possible domestic disturbance at a downtown apartment complex Feb. 14. That followed the death of a 21-year Mendota man following an argument and shooting in Calwa.