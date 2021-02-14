Man dies after Fresno domestic disturbance call. What police are saying about the suspect

What began for Fresno police as a domestic disturbance call has turned into a homicide case after a man was found shot to death at a downtown apartment complex.

Officers received reports about 2 p.m. Sunday of a disturbance involving a shooting at a complex in the 2700 block of East Grant Avenue near Belmont Avenue and Mariposa Street, according to Lt. Mark Hudson.

A 43-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound. Officers performed CPR, Hudson said, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fresno police investigate a fatal shooting following a domestic disturbance call at a downtown apartment complex Feb. 14, 2021. Larry Valenzuela Fresno Bee

Police took a 40-year-old woman into custody but her name had not been released as of mid-afternoon.

The relationship between the woman and the man who was shot was not immediately known, Hudson said, but the incident was called in as domestic disturbance.

It would be the 14th homicide in the city this year.