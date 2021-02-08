21-year-old man shot to death following argument. What Fresno police know

Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Monday in Calwa that resulted in the death of a 21-year-old man.

Lt. Rob Beckwith said an anonymous caller reported the shooting about 1:30 a.m. The gunfire followed an argument. Officers found the wounded victim at Tenth Street and Calwa Avenue, and despite life-saving efforts, the victim died at the scene.

Beckwith said multiple gunshots were fired in the incident. Early on in the investigation, detectives have no suspects and are attempting to determine whether there is a gang connection to the slaying.

It is the 13th homicide in Fresno this year. Last year at this time, there were four.