Man selling PlayStation 5 gets robbed in Reedley. How police say suspect set up the heist

A Reedley man who was attempting to sell a PlayStation 5 was robbed earlier this week.

Luckily for the seller, he knew how to get the phone number of the potential buyer/alleged thief.

By the next day, Hanford Police on Tuesday arrested Kebree Pickering, 26, on suspicion of stealing the victim’s PS5.

Authorities said the victim advertised his PlayStation 5 and accessories for sale on the app OfferUp.

The victim arranged to sell the items to Pickering from the app and provided his address to make the transaction.

During the scheduled exchange, authorities said Pickering remained in the vehicle as the victim handed him the accessories.

Pickering then asked for the console before “forcefully” removing it from the victim’s hands and driving off in a high rate of speed.

Pickering was identified through his phone number, which the seller had saved from past conversations with the suspect, and from the suspect’s OfferUp profile, police said.

Authorities added that Pickering is on active parole and was turned over to Reedley police.

Hanford police were able to recover the victim’s items.

PS5 consoles have been a hot commodity with the limited number of systems available. Some PS5 systems have sold well over retail price, ranging from $800 to $1,000 due to the limited supply but high demand.

Pickering was booked into Fresno County Jail and charged with robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Reedley police reminds the public to make exchanges in safe populated places and do not give your home address to buyers.