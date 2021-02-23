Head-on collision in front of Harris Farms Ranch in Coalinga ends deadly

A person was killed Tuesday evening in a head-on crash near Coalinga, the California Highway Patrol said.

The collision happened just before 6:45 p.m. in front of Harris Farms Ranch when a female driver in an SUV that was traveling southbound on Highway 145 struck a truck that was heading northbound on Highway 145, just east of Interstate-5.

CHP spokesman Rory Marks said for unknown reasons, the woman drifted into the northbound lanes and collided with the truck, causing the truck to overturn and catch on fire.

The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity and age is unknown.

The woman sustained moderate injuries and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

Marks said Highway 145 will be shut down for a while as officers investigate the crash. Traffic is being diverted from Highway 145 to El Dorado and to westbound 198

The investigation is ongoing.