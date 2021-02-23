Clovis police went all out to track down a suspect. Here’s where he was arrested

A 44-year-old Fresno man was in jail Tuesday afternoon after police said he fled from a traffic stop and then crashed into another vehicle in Clovis.

Clovis Police Lt. Jim Munro said an officer tried to pull over a motorist, identified as Joseph Cancimilla, just before 5:30 p.m. at Temperance and Herndon avenues on a traffic violation. But Cancimilla then led police on a short chase, Munro said, and collided with another vehicle near Barstow and Temperance avenues in Clovis.

Police said Cancimilla got out of his vehicle and ran, eventually jumping fences before going into the backyard of a residence in the 2500 block of Purvis Avenue. A Fresno police helicopter was enlisted to help locate Cancimilla, police said, and he was taken into custody after a K-9 named Jax found him hiding under a patio cover.

Cancimilla was booked on a felony warrant and several charges related to the day’s events, Munro said.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision was treated at the scene and released, police said.