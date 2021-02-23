A call from LA leads police to a death in Fresno. What detectives know

Detectives are trying to unravel a possible murder case after they were directed to a deceased man west of Highway 99 in Fresno.

Lt. Jordan Beckford said officers were sent to the area of West Aschroft and North Marks avenues about 7:30 p.m. Monday night after police received a phone call from Los Angeles. The caller told dispatchers that a person had been shot at a residence in the area about an hour earlier. The caller did not have an address, but police located the residence about an hour later.

Officers received conflicting accounts from witnesses, including one report that there was someone inside with a weapon, but when they entered, they found a man in a bedroom with injuries to his upper body. He was not identified and the cause of death was not established at the scene. He had been dead for several hours.

This story will be updated.