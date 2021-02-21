Officers crack down on street racing in Fresno. ‘We’re stopping you for a reason’

As promised, local law enforcement was on patrol Saturday night to crack down on street racers with heavy fines looming for those getting caught.

The campaign included Fresno police, Fresno County sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol officers. More than 80 officers were on patrol.

An agent from the state Bureau of Automotive Repair was also involved. An illegally modified car will not pass a smog inspection, and lose its registration until that is changed.

Tow trucks were staged at different locations along Blackstone Avenue responding to calls from law enforcement for impounded vehicles.

“Anytime when we do a traffic stop tonight we’re reminding people the dangers of reckless driving or street racing or exhibition,” Deputy Chief Michael Reid said. “We want to make sure people understand why we’re doing this. We’re stopping you for a reason. We’re reminding people you’re more than likely to hurt someone significantly with a 3,000-pound car than a gun or a knife.”

Street racing came under heavy scrutiny in late December after four people died when a speeding Mustang crashed into two vehicles at North Palm and West Bullard avenues. Police reported the driver had been racing another vehicle on North Blackstone Avenue when he sped away from officers attempting a traffic stop.

Punishment if caught racing

Drivers caught racing or driving recklessly face criminal penalties as well as financial penalties that can range as high as $16,000 and a 30-day vehicle impoundment, Fresno City Councilmember Michael Karbassi said. The costs could grow higher with court fees.

Karbassi, who has led a recent push for the crackdown, saw firsthand the impact of Saturday’s operation.

Local law enforcement were patrolling for street racers in Fresno, California on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Officers were inspecting the vehicle’s tires. ANTHONY GALAVIZ agalaviz@fresnobee.com

“We have a response now,” Karbassi said, noting how the deadly December crash was the tipping point for community members worried for their safety and the safety of children and seniors.

Karbassi had a message for street racers: “Get out of our city.”

Many vehicles were seen towed away Saturday night; the total will be announced Monday, Fresno Police Lt. Rob Beckwith said.