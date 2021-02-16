Street racing in Fresno just got a lot more expensive. Here’s why

Street racers are in the sights of local law enforcement more than ever in Fresno, as authorities roll out a crackdown that includes special operations and higher fines for those caught speeding on area streets.

The campaign will include an enforcement effort by Fresno police, sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol officers, said Councilmember Mike Karbassi, who recently met with Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama to go over the project.

Also involved: an agent from the state Bureau of Automotive Repair. An illegally modified car will not pass a smog inspection, and lose its registration until that is changed. There are only three agents in the state, and Karbassi said getting one for the Fresno operation is “a big deal.”

Street racing came under heavy scrutiny in late December after four people died when a speeding Mustang crashed into two vehicles at North Palm and West Bullard avenues. Police reported the driver had been racing another vehicle on North Blackstone Avenue when he sped away from officers attempting a traffic stop.

Street racers in Fresno under scrutiny

Drivers caught racing or driving recklessly face criminal penalties as well as financial penalties that can range as high as $16,000 and a 30-day vehicle impoundment, Karbassi said. The costs could grow higher with court fees.

“The point is: We don’t want racing in our city,” he added.

Police will not announce when the sweeps will take place, but one is scheduled soon. The operations can take place in any part of the city. Karbassi did say that the Target parking lot at Bullard and North Blackstone is known to be a gathering point for street racers.

The councilmember said that he is aware that violent crimes, especially those involving firearms, as well as domestic violence cases are top police priorities, but he is appreciative of a focus on street racing, as well.

As part of the effort, Outfront Media is donating time on the electronic billboard at Blackstone and Shaw avenues to promote the crackdown. Karbassi said Trenton Suntrapak of the business lives in northwest Fresno, and reached out because he shared concerns about dangerous driving.

Outfront Media