Shootings in central Fresno leads to intense police chase and apartment break in, cops say

Two suspects under suspicion of series of shootings in central Fresno were arrested early Saturday morning after fleeing from officers, police said.

Fresno police Lt. Paul Cervantes said officers made a traffic stop around 12:30 a.m., at Esther and Brooks avenues in central Fresno when they noticed a person seated in the back seat with a firearm tucked under his lap.

The driver, identified as 40-year-old Benancio Gonzales, placed the car in reverse and drove off at a high rate of speed.

A chase ensued and officers made a broadcast that matched a vehicle in a series of shootings in central Fresno that occurred 38 minutes prior to the traffic stop.

A PIT maneuver was made a couple times and was successful at Clinton and Marks avenues.

The suspects fled and ran into an empty field east of Clinton and Marks.

A 23-year-old woman, identified as Briana Savala, was arrested. Gonzales and an unidentified passenger with a gun fled on foot.

Gonzales, a Bulldog gang member, was arrested as he was jumping a cinder block wall at the Westmarc Apartment complex, located just south of Clinton Avenue on North Marks Avenue.

Investigators said the third suspect ran into the apartment complex and broke a sliding glass door to enter an apartment unit.

A man living inside the apartment left his unit and said a Hispanic man was inside his apartment. He also told officers his roommate was still inside the apartment.

The roommate safely left the apartment after the impromptu entry.

A partial call-out of the SWAT team ensued. The SWAT team then secured the residence but discovered the suspect was not inside the apartment.

Investigators did find a .38 caliber revolver identified as the gun from the traffic stop.

The Street Violence Bureau is working on this investigation and developing leads on the third person.

Savala was booked into Fresno County Jail on a misdemeanor warrant. Gonzales had a pair of warrants for his arrest and was booked for jail various charges, including felony evading.

Anyone with information is asked to call detective Nick Romero at 559-313-3668 or email him at Nicolas.Romero@fresno.gov or call Fresno police at 559-498-7867, where you can remain anonymous.