Fresno suspect remains at large after shooting woman in the head, police say

A woman is in the hospital after being shot while sitting inside a vehicle Tuesday evening in central Fresno, police said.

The shooting happened at 7:54 p.m. at East Olive and North Glenn avenues.

Fresno Police Lt. Israel Reyes said officers were responding to the location after a 10-round Shotspotter activation plus an additional two activations (both seven rounds).

Officers located the woman, who was shot while sitting inside a gray sedan in the driver’s seat. Police said she had an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Reyes said the victim was conscious, breathing and talking to officers after the incident. She was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is listed in stable condition.

As officers were giving aid to the woman, a man who is believed to be related to her attempted to interfere with the officers, Reyes said. Officers subdued the man and he was taken into custody for resisting arrest. That person is not believed to be the shooter.

Reyes said they have minimal suspect information. Witnesses told officers that there was a vehicle parked in the southeast corner of Olive and Glenn and the suspect got out of the vehicle and opened fire towards the gray sedan where the woman was sitting.

“We don’t know any motives at this time,” Reyes said. “We don’t know if it’s gang related. We don’t even have a good vehicle description. We have multiple vehicle descriptions. We had reporting parties state that they heard gunshots and heard a vehicle speed away.”

Detectives are investigating the shooting and canvassing for surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.