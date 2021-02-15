Crime

Deputies arrest manslaughter suspect after Fresno foot chase

Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies early Monday took a parolee convicted of manslaughter into custody after he was discovered hiding in a backyard shed near North Fruit and West Gettysburg avenues.

Spokesman Tony Botti said the incident began shortly after midnight when deputies made a traffic stop on Shun Hill, 37, on parole for vehicular manslaughter. As a deputy was talking to hill near Thorne Avenue and Gettysburg, Hill sped away in his car. After a one-minute pursuit, Hill abandoned the car near Tielman Avenue, tossing a handgun as he jumped a fence in front of a house. During a yard-to-yard search, by deputies, California Highway Patrol officers and a search dog, Hill was taken into custody. He was booked on charges of felony evading, driving under the influence, weapons charges and a parole violation.

Jim Guy
A native of Colorado, Jim Guy studied political science, Latin American politics and Spanish literature at Fresno State University, and advanced Spanish grammar in Cuernavaca, Mexico.
