What police know about the Clovis stabbing that sent three to the hospital

A 20-year-old man was arrested Monday afternoon after allegedly stabbing three people at a Clovis apartment, police said.

The stabbing happened around 1 a.m. Monday near Minnewawa and Barstow avenues.

Officers arrived and found three victims who had been stabbed. Two 26-year-old men and a minor were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers said the three knew the suspect, who was identified as 20-year-old Fermin Munoz of Fresno.

Detectives followed up on leads and known locations for Munoz.

Munoz turned himself in later Monday at the Clovis Police Department and was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Munoz remains in Fresno County Jail for three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and violating probation.