Fresno man shot two at San Francisco hotel, police say. He surrendered in Merced

A Fresno man surrendered early Saturday in Merced in connection with a shooting at a San Francisco hotel, police say.

Arrested was 25-year-old Tyler Gangell.

San Francisco police said officers responded to a hotel shooting Friday night on Drumm Street near the Embarcadero around 8:15 p.m. and discovered two men with gunshot wounds. The men were taken to a hospital — one with a life-threatening wound and the other non-life threatening.

Additional officers established a perimeter around the building. Officers were searching for Gangell while hotel guests were sheltered in place.

Officers did not locate Gangell inside or near the hotel.

San Francisco investigators, however, were later contacted by a person who knew Gangell and said he wanted to turn himself in, police said.

Investigators were told Gangell was in Merced and San Francisco officers coordinated with Merced police for his arrest early Saturday. He was taken back to San Francisco where he was booked into county jail on Saturday afternoon on a zero bail.

Gangell’s vehicle was towed to San Francisco for further investigation.

Gangell is facing multiple charges including two counts of attempted murder and prohibited person in possession of a loaded firearm.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Francisco police at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.