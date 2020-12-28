Coroner identifies driver in fatal Fresno crash. A 17-year-old girl also among the dead

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the four people who died in a crash that left debris scattered across the intersection of North Palm and West Bullard avenues Saturday night.

The coroner’s office identified 18-year-old Irvin Villarreal of Fresno as the driver of the black Ford Mustang that ran a red light at Palm around 11:40 p.m. before striking a white Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, killing three of the five people inside.

Villarreal had to be extracted from his car and was taken to CRMC, where he died.

Those inside the pickup have been identified as 27-year-old Christopher Vang, 21-year-old Linda Chang and 17-year old Allison Chang. They were all from Fresno, according to the coroner.

Three other people were injured in the crash and taken the hospital, including a 17-year-old girl. They have not been identified.

Police continue to investigate and have not given any additional details on the crash, such as whether they believe alcohol or drugs were a factor.