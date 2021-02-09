Two hospitalized after shooting in Tranquillity, deputies say

A man and a woman were shot early Tuesday morning in the western Fresno County of Tranquillity and the man, gravely injured, was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, the sheriff’s office reported.

Spokesman Tony Botti said that the shooting took place about 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Skaggs and Juanche avenues as the man, 19, and the woman, 18, were driving in a car.

Multiple rounds were fired and the man was more seriously injured, but the woman was also taken by ground to the Fresno hospital.

After the shots were fired, the car crashed into a house at the intersection.

Deputies had not identified a suspect later in the morning.