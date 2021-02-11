Six people detained after short chase and guns found in vehicles, Fresno police say

Six people were detained in northwest Fresno on Thursday afternoon after an ongoing gang operation, police said.

The Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium unit received information that there were gang members traveling around with guns near Blackstone and Nees avenues.

Detectives found three vehicles and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on them, police said.

Two of the vehicles stopped, but the third led detectives on a short chase that ended in the Woodward Park area.

Fresno police Lt. Robert Beckwith said approximately 10 guns were discovered in the vehicles. No charges have been filed and detectives are investigating.

No injuries were reported.