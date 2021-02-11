Woman dies after being ejected from car, run over in Fresno County crash, CHP says

A woman died Wednesday night after being ejected and run over in a Fresno County crash, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at 9:15 p.m. at North Dickenson and West Olive avenues. The woman was traveling northbound on Dickenson at an unknown speed.

CHP Sgt. Taka Hiura said the woman overcorrected and the green Pontiac Grand Am oveturned. The woman was ejected and landed on the roadway.

A van traveling southbound on Dickenson struck the woman and fled from the scene.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There was a witness that drove up to the scene after the initial collision and saw the victim on the roadway and saw another vehicle approaching southbound that hit the victim,” Hiura said. “The only thing that we have is a van or something like that and that’s it.”

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call CHP at 559-262-0400.